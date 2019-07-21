Kingsport Nips Pirates to Halt Streak

July 21, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Bristol Pirates News Release





The Bristol Pirates saw their three-game losing streak come to an end on Sunday night, as the fell 7-6 to the Kingsport Mets.

The Mets took the lead in the top of the second inning, when right fielder Cole Kleszcz hit an RBI triple before scoring on a sacrifice fly to make it a 2-0 game. The Pirates tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on a single by catcher Eli Wilson and an RBI groundout by right fielder Joseivin Medina, but the Mets erupted for four runs in the third inning to take the lead for good. Sacrifice flies from Wilson, Medina and left fielder Jake Wright would bring the Pirates back within a run, but they were unable to score the tying run.

Starter Jose Maldonado took the loss after allowing six runs -- five earned -- on four hits and three walks over 2 1/3 innings. Enrique Santana, Luis Arrieta and Samson Abernathy combined to throw 4 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out seven, while Trey McGough allowed one run on five hits with three strikeouts over two innings.

Second baseman Josh Bissonette finished 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored, while Wilson and third baseman Aaron Shackelford also finished with two hits each. Wilson and Medina led the team with two RBI each, while Wright and shortstop Francisco Acuna each scored two runs. Acuna also had his team-leading fifth stolen base in the loss, as he moved into a tie for eighth place in the Appalachian League.

The Pirates (15-17) will try for the series win on Monday night against the Mets. They will send Dante Mendoza to the mound against Kingsport, as he comes off back-to-back five-strikeout performances against Johnson City and Pulaski.

Appalachian League Stories from July 21, 2019

