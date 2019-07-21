Five-Run Second Inning Sets Tone in 10-7 E-Twin Win over Blue Jays

Bluefield, Virginia - The Elizabethton Twins scored five runs in the second inning and despite late attempts to come back by the Bluefield Blue Jays, the E-Twins hung on to win 10-7.

Elizabethton batted around in the second inning, scoring five runs on five hits. Matt Wallner, Charles Mack and Trevor Jensen all connected for one-out singles, with Jensen's scoring Wallner. After Will Holland walked, Kidany Salva brought home Mack with a sacrifice fly.

Three pitches later, Willie Joe Garry Jr. crushed his second home run and brought home Jensen and Holland to cap off the big inning.

Max Smith doubled after Garry Jr.'s home run but could not score. He then tripled to lead off the fifth inning and scored on a single from Mack.

Salva and Seth Gray both homered as well in the game, with Salva's coming in the fourth inning, a solo shot for the first of his pro career. Gray's, his fifth in 2019, came in the sixth to bring home Garry Jr. after he doubled in Will Holland.

Prelander Berroa, making his sixth start of the year, cruised through four innings, only allowing a trio of singles in the third that scored a run. He ran into trouble in the fifth though, as Bluefield scored three runs on three more singles and a walk.

Berroa was able to finish off the fifth inning though, qualifying to earn his second win of the year. Osiris German relieved him in the sixth and struggled through 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits.

Dylan Thomas entered the game with two on and two out in the eighth and earned a quick strikeout before finishing off the Blue Jays in the ninth for his fourth save of the year.

The E-Twins look to win their series with the Blue Jays Sunday evening with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m. from Bluefield.

