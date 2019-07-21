Joe Torre Night Monday

July 21, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Bristol Pirates News Release





The Bristol Pirates announced today the details for the Joe Torre Night promotion scheduled for Monday night's series finale with the Kingsport Mets.

The Pirates are joining up with the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation on Monday night to help end the cycle of domestic violence. As part of the MiLB-wide initiative, the Pirates will be raffling off a Joe Torre autographed baseball during the game as part of the 50/50 drawing. Tickets for the drawing will cost $5, with the winning fan receiving the baseball and their portion of the 50/50 cash prize. The remainder of the money collected during the drawing will be donated to the Isaiah 117 House foundation.

The first 300 fans will receive a pack of Topps baseball cards, as well as an individual Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation card. For more information on how to support the foundation, visit joetorre.org or follow the foundation on Twitter at @TorreSafeAtHome or on Facebook and Instagram at @safeathomefoundation. For more information on how to support the Isaiah 117 House, visit their website at isaiah117house.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @isaiah117house.

