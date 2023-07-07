Kings Sign Three Players to NHL Contracts

LOS ANGELES, CA - The LA Kings have signed three players to NHL contracts, including:

- Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot, 2-year, one-way contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000.

- Forward Samuel Fagemo, one-year, two-way contract worth an AAV of $775,000.

- Forward Tyler Madden one-year, two-way contract worth an AAV of $775,000.

Bjornfot, 22, split the 2022-23 season between the Kings and Ontario Reign, the Kings primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). The 6-0, 200-pound blueliner appeared in 10 games with the Kings, earning an assist (0-1=1) with six penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-one rating. He added 12 points (5-7=12) in 50 AHL games with the Reign.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Kings in the 2019 NHL Draft, Bjornfot is a veteran of 116 NHL games with the Kings and has registered 15 points (1-14=15). In 95 career AHL games with Ontario, he's compiled 31 points (11-20=31) with 22 PIM and a plus-11 rating. The Upplands Vasby, Sweden native suited up for his home country in four International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) events, including two IIHF World Junior Championships (2021 - bronze, 2020 - bronze) and two IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championships (2019 - gold (captain), 2018 - bronze), recording three assists (0-3=3) in 26 tournament contests.

Fagemo, 23, spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the Reign, skating in 56 AHL games and collecting 32 points (23-9=32) to rank second on the club in goals and fifth in points. The 6-0, 200-pound forward also skated in nine NHL games and recorded three points (2-1=3), including his first NHL goal Dec. 3 against Carolina.

Selected by the Kings in the second round (50th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Fagemo has registered 94 points (60-34") in 151 career AHL games with Ontario. Since his AHL debut on Feb. 6, 2021, Fagemo's 60 goals are tied for the ninth-most in the league over that span. He's added three points (2-1=3) in 13 career NHL games with the Kings. The Goteborg, Sweden native has represented his home country in three IIHF events, including two IIHF World Junior Championships (2020 - bronze, 2019) and one IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship (2018 - bronze). In 19 appearances, he's produced 16 points (8-8=16) with eight PIM and a plus-six rating and finished as the leading point-scorer (13 points; 8-5=13) in seven tournament games at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Madden, 23, skated in 71 games with the Reign last season, recording a career-high 33 points (20-13=33) with 12 PIM. Madden was one of three Reign skaters to reach the 20-goal plateau in the 2022-23 campaign while his 33 points ranked third on the team. The 5-11, 170-pound forward has played three seasons in the AHL, all with the Reign, where he's accumulated 69 points (35-34=69) with 26 PIM in 133 career AHL games. Madden has also appeared in six career Calder Cup Playoff games, going scoreless.

Originally drafted in the third round (68th overall) by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2018 NHL Draft, Madden was acquired by the Kings via trade on Feb. 17, 2020. Before turning professional in 2020-21, Madden played two seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at Northeastern University (H-East), posting 65 points (31-35=65) in 63 NCAA games and helping the Huskies capture the Hockey East Championship in 2019. Internationally, the Albany, N.Y. native represented Team USA at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, earning a silver medal while collecting four points (3-1=4) in seven tournament games. Madden's father, John, played parts of 13 seasons in the NHL from 1998-2012 between New Jersey, Chicago, Minnesota and Florida.

