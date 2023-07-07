Monsters Sign Forward Owen Sillinger to One-Year AHL Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the team signed forward Owen Sillinger to a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. In 72 appearances for the Monsters last season, Sillinger tallied 11-25-36 with 60 penalty minutes.

A 5'10", 183 lb. left-shooting native of Regina, SK, Sillinger, 25, tallied 14-31-45 with 64 penalty minutes in 89 career AHL apearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23.

Prior to his professional career, Sillinger logged 51-64-115 with 125 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 134 career NCAA apperances for Bemidji State University spanning four seasons from 2018-22. During his collegiate career, Sillinger was named to the 2021-22 CCHA Second All-Star Team, the 2019-20 WCHA Third All-Star Team, and the 2018-19 WCHA All-Rookie Team, and served as Bemidji State's captain in 2021-22.

During three seasons with the BCHL's Penticton Vees from 2015-18, Sillinger posted 66-87-153 with 88 penalty minutes and an even rating, helped Penticton claim the 2016-17 BCHL Championship, and served as the Vees' captain in 2017-18.

