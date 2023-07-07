Amerks Sign Slaggert to One-Year Contract

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed forward Graham Slaggert to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Slaggert, 24, joins the organization after spending parts of the last two seasons with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) from 2021-23. In 65 career games with Toronto, he totaled six goals and four assists for 10 points during the regular season while also adding a pair of assists in seven postseason contests.

During his first full regular season in the American Hockey League in 2022-23, he finished third and fifth in goals (6) and points (10), respectively, amongst all Marlies first-year players. In seven contests in the Calder Cup Playoffs, he added two assists, which ranked third among team rookies.

Prior to turning pro, he completed a four-year collegiate career at the University of Notre Dame, where he registered 27 goals and 42 assists in 143 games for the Irish. He also helped the program capture the NCAA Big Ten Tournament championship in 2018-19.

As a senior with the Irish, he established a career-high in goals (12) while posting his second straight 25-point season. In addition to serving as team captain, he was named to the NCAA Albany All-Regional and Academic All-Big-Ten Teams.

Before his time at Notre Dame, the South Bend, Indiana, native, totaled 19 points in 61 career games for the United States National Team Development program, including one season under current Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato.

After helping the U-18 team win a goal medal in 2016-17, he spent the following the year with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders, recording 37 points (17+20) in 53 games.

