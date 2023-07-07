Silver Knights Sign Hughes, Boudens to AHL Deals

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 7, that the team has agreed to terms with forwards Bear Hughes and Matt Boudens on AHL contracts.

Hughes joins the Silver Knights on a two-year deal, while Boudens' is a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season.

Hughes, 22, appeared in 66 games during his first professional campaign in 2022-23 with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. A fifth-round draft pick of the Washington Capitals in 2020, Hughes tallied 23 goals and 59 points for the Stingrays and was selected to the All-Star Game.

Prior to joining the Stingrays, Hughes played parts of three seasons with the WHL's Spokane Chiefs between 2018 and 2022, totaling 42 goals and 116 points in 127 games and earning WHL Second All-Star Team honors in 2022. The Post Falls, Idaho native also played one USHL season for the Fargo Force in 2020-21, posting nine goals and 24 points in 35 contests.

Boudens, 29, is preparing for his sixth professional season. The Pembroke, Ontario native played 36 games last season for the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets, serving as assistant captain and totaling five goals and 15 points. Boudens is a former Silver Knight, appearing in 30 games during the 2021-22 season and registering five assists and 45 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-11 Boudens has played 123 ECHL games in his career, all with Fort Wayne, totaling 24 goals, 56 points, and 244 penalty minutes while winning a Kelly Cup in 2021. Prior to turning pro, Boudens played five seasons at the University of New Brunswick, recording 17 goals and 64 points in 135 games and winning three University Cup championships.

The Golden Knights have also announced that forward Ivan Morozov has been loaned to Spartak of the KHL. Morozov appeared in 58 games with the Silver Knights last season, logging six goals and 17 points.

Bear Hughes, Forward

Birthplace: Post Falls, Idaho

Height: 6-2

Weight: 172 lbs.

Age: 22

Shoots: Right

- Played in 66 ECHL games with South Carolina, totaling 23 goals and 59 points

- Has played in 127 career WHL games with Spokane, tallying 42 goals and 116 points

- Tallied nine goals and 24 points in USHL with Fargo in 2020-21

- Led Spokane in scoring in 2021-22 with 67 points

- Drafted in fifth round (148th overall) of 2020 NHL Draft by Washington

Matt Boudens, Forward

Birthplace: Pembroke, Ontario

Height: 5-11

Weight: 195 lbs.

Age: 29

Shoots: Left

- Totaled five goals and 15 points in 36 games with ECHL Fort Wayne in 2022-23

- Appeared in 30 games with HSK in 2021-22, notching five assists and 45 PIM

- Has registered 24 goals and 56 points in 123 career ECHL games

- Kelly Cup Champion with Fort Wayne in 2021

- Three-time University Cup Champion at University of New Brunswick

