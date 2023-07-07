Toronto Marlies Re-Sign Five Players

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has re-signed defenceman Matthew Hellickson, Tommy Miller and Matteo Pietroniro and forwards Zach Solow and Keenan Suthers to one-year AHL contracts.

Hellickson, 25, recorded six points (1 goal, 5 assists) in 30 games with the Marlies this past season and also appeared in five games with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL). He skated in 16 playoff games with the Growlers and had two goals and one assist. In four seasons with the University of Notre Dame (NCAA), the Rogers, Minnesota native registered 52 points (13 goals, 39 assists) in 146 games and won back-to-back Big Ten Tournament championships (2017-18, 2018-19). Internationally, he represented the United States of America at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, capturing a bronze medal. Hellickson was originally selected 214th overall in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the New Jersey Devils.

Miller, 24, split this past season between the Marlies and the Growlers, picking up seven assists in 40 games with Toronto. He had six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 15 games with the Growlers and also added two goals and three assists in 16 playoff games. The West Bloomfield, Michigan native collected five goals and 22 assists in 135 games through four seasons with Michigan State University (NCAA) and was captain in his final season. Miller skated in 39 games with Northeastern University (NCAA), registering nine points (1 goal, 8 assists) in 2021-22 and captured the NCAA (Hockey East) Championship.

Pietroniro, 24, played in 51 games this past season with the Marlies, registering one goal and two assists. He also had one goal and one assist in seven playoff games. In 2021-22, the Boise, Idaho native collected 27 points (5 goals, 22 assists) in 59 games with the Growlers and three assists in 19 playoff games.

Solow, 24, recorded 42 points (14 goals, 28 assists) in 42 games with the Growlers. He also appeared in 23 games with the Marlies, picking up two goals and two assists. The Naples, Florida native captured the Kelly Cup in 2022 with the Florida Everblades, collecting 18 points (9 goals, 9 assists) in 18 games. Before his professional career, Solow appeared in 132 career NCAA games with Northeastern University, registering 44 goals and 60 assists through four seasons.

Suthers, 25, appeared in 56 games with the Growlers, registering 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists). He also had seven goals and six assists in 16 playoff games. The Tecumseh, Ontario native split his NCAA career with the University of Maine and St. Lawrence University, skating in 127 games and collecting 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists). Prior to his NCAA career, Suthers appeared in 120 career USHL games between the USNTDP Juniors, Muskegon and Dubuque.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2022-23 Maple Leafs roster featured 10 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Nick Abruzzese, Kyle Clifford, Pontus Holmberg, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves, Joseph Woll.

