Belleville Sens Sign Mark Sinclair to AHL Contract

July 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today that the team has signed goaltender Mark Sinclair to a one-year, two-way American Hockey League contract.

Sinclair, 27, spent the majority of last season with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL, where he produced a 19-7-2 record in 32 appearances to go along with a 2.70 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. The Hamilton, Ontario native would also make his AHL debut last April with the Senators organization in which he earned a shutout, in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Cleveland Monsters at CAA Arena.

Before his professional career, Sinclair completed a five-year (2017-2022) collegiate career in the NCAA with the University of Alabama in Huntsville and Michigan Tech. Sinclair enjoyed considerable success during his junior career, most notably during his time in GOJHL with the Caledonia Corvairs (2014-16), where he claimed back-to-back Sutherland Cup titles. He also suited up with the Chilliwack Chiefs (2016-17) of the BCHL and the Hamilton Red Wings (2013-15) in OJHL.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.