Kilfoil Scores Twice in Win over Islanders

October 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Liam Kilfoil extended his personal points scoring streak to 10 games with a pair of goals and the Halifax Mooseheads held on for a 4-2 victory over the visiting Charlottetown Islanders on Sunday afternoon at Scotiabank Centre.

Kilfoil sealed the win with an empty net goal in the final minute of regulation after Markus Kearsey made the Mooseheads sweat in the third period by scoring twice to cut into what was a healthy 3-0 advantage after 40 minutes. Kersey's goals made it a 3-2 game as the Herd took their foot off the pedal down the stretch.

Halifax broke a scoreless deadlock in the middle period with a trio of goals off the sticks of Logan Crosby, Jack Martin and Liam Kilfoil much to the enjoyment of the home fans. Carlos Handel had a pair of assists while Eddy Doyle, Lou Levesque, Jan Sprynar, Braeden MacPhee and Crosby also had helpers in the victory.

Mathis Rousseau picked up the win between the pipes with 19 saves to outduel Donald Hickey who made 17 stops.

There was a scare for the Herd when leading scorer Shawn Carrier left the game with an upper body injury and did not return, but after further examination it appears the injury was not serious and he is expected to return for their next game.

The Mooseheads improved to 7-3-2-0 through the first 12 games of the season. Halifax will head out on a Quebec based road trip this week when they visit Shawinigan on Friday, Victoriaville on Saturday and Sherbrooke on Sunday. The next home game for the Moose is set for Friday, November 1st against Rouyn-Noranda. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

