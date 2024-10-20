Eagles Stop Wildcats Win Streak with 5-3 Win

October 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats win streak is over at six games, but not for lack of effort, in Sydney Sunday afternoon. Trailing the Eagles 4-1 early in the third, the Cats rallied with two goals pulling to within one. It took an empty-netter for the Cape Breton Eagles to win 5-3 in their first meeting of the season.

Moncton scorers were Juraj Pekarcik - his first in the Q - Preston Lounsbury (6th) and Alex Mercier (7th). The Cats outshot the Eagles 43-38. Jakub Milota earned the win while Jacob Steinman was tagged with the loss. Etienne Morin earned 3rd Star honors with a pair of assists. Moncton's record is still an impressive 8-2-1-0.

The Wildcats embark on their first Quebec road swing of the season starting in Drummondville Friday night at 8pm against the defending league champion Voltigeurs followed by Shawinigan Saturday at 5pm and Sunday in Victoriaville at 5pm - all times Atlantic and can be heard on Cats Radio Inspire FM 105.1 and to subscribers on CHL TV.

