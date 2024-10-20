Eagles Return to Home Ice to Take on League Leading Wildcats

October 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles return home this afternoon for a matchup between two of the league's hottest teams, as the Eagles host the Moncton Wildcats for the first time this season.

Having left Cape Breton winless on the season two weeks ago, the Eagles record looks much different having reeled off a four game winning streak with victories in Gatineau, Rouyn-Noranda, Val-d'Or, and Halifax. Last night captain Jacob Newcombe was the hero, netting the overtime winner in the victory over the Mooseheads.

Sunday will mark the home ice debut for Eagles 20 year old forward Joey Henneberry, who was acquired just prior to the trip opening game in Gatineau. Henneberry, who attended San Jose Sharks training camp in 2023, averaged a point per game through 69 contests last year, and has kept a similar pace this year with nine points in eight games. Henneberry has collected five points thus far in his four game Eagle tenure, including a hat trick in his first game against Gatineau.

Today the Eagles match up against a talent laden Wildcats club who enter this afternoon with the best record in the QMJHL. Led by highly touted coach Gardiner MacDougall, who led the UNB Varsity Reds to an undefeated season in 2023-24, the Wildcats possess five NHL drafted players. Leading the group is Calgary defense prospect Etienne Morin, along with forwards Gabe Smith (Utah) & Juraj Pekarcik (St. Louis) alongside blueliners Dylan MacKinnon (Nashville) & Loke Johansson (Boston). Other players to watch are forward Yoan Loshing, who has produced back to back 30 goal seasons, and Caleb Desnoyers, a projected first round NHL draft pick in 2025.

Today will also be a special day for Eagles mascot Screech, who is celebrating a birthday! Screech will be joined many mascot friends for the celebration and fans are invited to come to the game to join as well.

Here's what else you need to know about this afternoon's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/rcVeg

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 3 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31207/

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2024

Eagles Return to Home Ice to Take on League Leading Wildcats - Cape Breton Eagles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.