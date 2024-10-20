Eagles Push Win Streak to Five Games After Topping Wildcats

October 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Cam Squires scored twice and added two assists while Joey Henneberry scored twice and added an assist as the Cape Breton Eagles topped the Moncton Wildcats 5-3.

- It was the first win on home ice of the season for the Eagles followed up on a perfect four game road swing, stretching a winning streak to five games. The result also snapped Moncton's six game winning streak.

- Romain Litalien also scored for the Eagles, a highlight reel goal which stood up as the winner- his second goal in as many games.

- Jakub Milota stopped 40 of 43 shots in the win, while Jacob Steinman stopped 33 of 37 in addition to Henneberry's empty net goal.

Despite a quick turnaround from last night's game in Halifax, the Eagles came out fast and built a 2-0 lead in the opening twelve minutes. A well executed passing play opened the scoring- Henneberry finding Xavier Daigle who flipped the puck to Squires to put it over the shoulder of Steinman.

The lead doubled on a play that started with Eagles captain Jacob Newcombe coming down the right wing, between the boards and Moncton defenseman Loke Johansson. Newcombe's shot in front of the goal was stopped, but Henneberry was there for the rebound to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

After the first period was played entirely five on five, the first penalties of the game sent off Henneberry & Johansson for a four on four sequence. It was the visitors who took advantage of the extra ice as a well executed tip from Juraj Pekarcik netted him his first career goal and made it a 2-1 score.

The Cats had an opportunity to tie late in the second period as a penalty to Henneberry triggered the game's first power play. However, it was the Eagles who capitalized as Squires jumped into open space, capitalizing on a Markus Vidicek turnover and deking around Steinman to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead.

The period finished with that score, and the Eagles started the third frame by killing the rest of the penalty, and adding to the lead after Litalien deked around both defenseman Dylan MacKinnon and Steinman. The Eagles led 4-1 at the halfway mark of the third period.

Moncton would push back though- at 10:34, a nice second effort from Preston Lounsbury saw him put the puck over Milota to reduce the lead. Less than two minutes later, a tip by Alex Mercier beat Milota to push the score to 5-3.

The Wildcats pressed, including on another power play opportunity, but the Eagles stood tall. In the final two minutes Steinman was lifted for an extra attacker and Moncton pressured, but couldn't find a go ahead goal. In the dying seconds Eagles defenseman Tomas Lavoie cleared the puck, lifting it through the middle to find Henneberry to hit the open goal and give the Eagles a 5-3 win.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Cam Squires (Cape Breton) 2 goals, 2 assists, 4 shots

2. Joey Henneberry (Cape Breton) 2 goals, 1 assist, +2

3. Etienne Morin (Moncton) 2 assists

Scratches For Cape Breton: Angelo Fullerton (injury), Brayden Schmitt (injury), Noah Larochelle, Carson Griffin, Aiden McCullough

Scratches For Moncton: Pier-Etienne Cloutier, Isiah Shantz

Final Shots On Goal: 43-38 in favour of Moncton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/0

Moncton Power Play: 0/3

