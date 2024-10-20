Isles Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Mooseheads

October 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders put up a fight but ultimately fell 4-2 to the Halifax Mooseheads on Sunday afternoon away at the Scotiabank Centre. Despite back-to-back games for both teams, it was Halifax who came out on top in a contest that was tightly contested in the final moments.

The first period saw both teams start with energy, though neither side could find the back of the net. Shots were even, and both teams traded early chances, with Isles' G Donald Hickey making a stunning save on his back to deny Halifax late in the frame.

Halifax's star F Shawn Carrier, left with an injury during the 1st period, which didn't seem to shift the Mooseheads' game plan.

Halifax struck quickly in the 2nd, taking a 1-0 lead less than a minute in, thanks to a tipped shot from F Logan Crosby.

Charlottetown had opportunities to respond including a great chance by F Egor Goriunov, but G Mathis Rousseau stood tall in the Mooseheads' net.

The Mooseheads added to their lead when D Jack Martin's shot from the point found its way through traffic. After a review for goalie interference, the goal stood, making it 2-0. Halifax extended their lead to 3-0 late in the period when F Liam Kilfoil sniped one past Hickey. This was Kilfoil's 10th point in as many games.

The Isles trailed 3-0 heading into the 3rd, with Halifax outshooting Charlottetown 15-13.

In the final frame, Charlottetown showed signs of life. Rookie D Emile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil saw increased ice time due to strong physical and defensive play.

The Isles took advantage of a Halifax penalty early in the period when Captain D Marcus Kearsey blasted one through traffic to make it 3-1 just over 3-minutes in.

Momentum continued to shift Charlottetown's way as Kearsey added another goal, cutting the lead to 3-2 with plenty of time remaining. However, penalties stalled the Isles' comeback effort, and Halifax held firm.

With just over a minute left, Kilfoil sealed the game for Halifax with an empty-net goal, securing a 4-2 win. Shots were even at 21-21, but the Mooseheads capitalized on their chances to extend their winning streak.

The Isles will look to regroup as they head to Quebec on Wednesday night to face the Remparts at 8PM. Their record against the Mooseheads falls to 1-1-0-1 on the season.

