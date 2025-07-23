Kid Is Literally Shaking from Excitement
July 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
- Evander Shines at All-Star Skills Challenge, Named Captain, and Training Continues with Inter Miami CF on the Horizon - FC Cincinnati
- All You Need to Know Ahead of Royal Caribbean's Exciting July 26 Riptide Night - Inter Miami CF
- Everything You Need to Know: Inter Miami CF Gearing up for Leagues Cup 2025 - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Acquires up to $800,000 in General Allocation Money - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Efraín Morales from Atlanta United - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Loans Goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Shelbourne FC - Minnesota United FC
- Jordan Morris Undergoes Successful Surgery - Seattle Sounders FC
- Toronto FC Recalls Hugo Mbongue and Loans Forward to Vancouver FC - Toronto FC
- Evander Named 2025 MLS All-Star Captain - FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew Transfer Aziel Jackson to Poland's Jagiellonia Białystok - Columbus Crew SC
- New York Red Bulls Acquire Swedish Midfielder Gustav Berggren from Raków Czestochowa - New York Red Bulls
- Colorado Rapids Transfer Defender Chidozie Awaziem to FC Nantes - Colorado Rapids
