Kian Schaffer-Baker Was Unstoppable against Calgary
Published on June 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Watch all the top plays from Kian Schaffer-Baker's standout Week 3 performance against Calgary. From tough catches to key first downs, see how the Roughriders receiver helped fuel Saskatchewan's offence.
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