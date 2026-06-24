Kian Schaffer-Baker Was Unstoppable against Calgary

Published on June 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Watch all the top plays from Kian Schaffer-Baker's standout Week 3 performance against Calgary. From tough catches to key first downs, see how the Roughriders receiver helped fuel Saskatchewan's offence.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 24, 2026

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