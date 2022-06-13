Key Homestand Concludes with Father's Day Matinee this Week

Rockland County, NY - After a six-game road trip against a pair of their neighboring rivals, the New York Boulders return home this week for a six-game homestand that presents a chance to claw back into the Frontier League Eastern Division race.

After winning three of six games last week against the Sussex County Miners and New Jersey Jackals, the Boulders will host the first-place Quebec Capitales on Tuesday, June 14 through Thursday, June 16 in a three-game series with each game scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Following the Capitales into Clover Stadium will be the third-place Tri-City Valley Cats for a trio of Father's Day Weekend games. The series opener is set for a 7 p.m. start on Friday, June 17; with the next day's contest scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. The Father's Day game is a matinee with a 1:30 p.m. first pitch.

The excitement at Clover Stadium, however, will not be just on the diamond as each game brings with it a special promotion.

The games on Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, against Quebec are both Reading Program Nights presented by NY529 with the first pitch thrown out each evening by the program's Home Run Readers. The June 14 game is also Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Montefiore Nyack Hospital.

The final game of the three-game set with Quebec on Thursday is Teacher Appreciation Night with educators showing a valid ID getting one free ticket and one at half-price for that evening's contest. It is also Thirsty Thursday with $2 domestic beers and $3 craft, along with 50-cent boneless wings. In addition, PepperJack the bat dog will also be in attendance.

The Father's Day weekend is full of activity. First, packages are available for all three weekend games with the Tri-City Valley Cats - for $49, the purchaser gets four tickets to a game, along with a $20 concession credit, four vouchers for any weeknight game this season and dad gets a t-shirt.

The Friday, June 17, game is Catholic School Night with Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, expected to attend. Meanwhile, it is also Frontline Friday with all Medical Staff personnel, with a valid ID, getting one free ticket and a second at half-price.

The Saturday, June 18, the excitement will get started early with the gates at Clover Stadium opening at 4:30 p.m. - two hours ahead of first pitch, for fans to enjoy the music of Rob's School of Music. It is also Boulder Bird's Birthday and DARE Night. There will be five food trucks on hand and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will get a 2022 Boulders' Commemorative Coin courtesy of Clarkstown Coin and Jewelry.

And there will be post-game fireworks after the Saturday night match-up with the Valley Cats.

The weekend and home stand concludes on Father's Day with a matinee beginning at 1:30 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a baseball courtesy of IBEW Local 363. Kids get to run the bases post-game and, also after the game, parents and kids can enjoy a catch on the Clover Stadium field.

In addition, Pepperjack will be on hand to serve as the Boulders' bat dog.

Meanwhile, on the field, the Capitales will bring into Clover Stadium a sparkling 21-5 record, which has them two games ahead of the second-place Ottawa Titans and 8Â½ lengths in front of the fifth-place Boulders.

However, New York is only 1Â½ games behind the third Valley Cats, who began this week holding down the final wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Division.

Quebec is led offensively by catcher Jeffry Parra, who comes into this week batting .386, sixth in the Frontier League, while his 24 RBI are tied for third most and his seven HRs are tied for third best in the league. On the mound, the Capitales boast a staff that includes starters Miguel Ciuenfuegos, who is 2-1 on the year with a 2.19 ERA, and John Witkowski, whose is unbeaten at 3-0 and sports a 4.29 ERA.

Tri-City, managed by former MLB standout Pete Incaviglia, are paced at the bat by OF Jesus Lujano, who enters this week hitting .351 and IF Juan Silverio, who leads the team with seven home runs. On hill, the Valley Cats signed Kumar Rocker, the 10th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Entry Draft by the New York Mets, who was not signed after the team diagnosed an arm injury.

