Fidelis Care Food Drive from June 14-19; Donate for Free Tickets

June 13, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Beginning with the game of Tuesday, June 14, and running through the end of the homestand on Sunday, June 19, the Boulders will be conducting a food drive presented by Fidelis Care with benefits going to People to People to serve those in need in our community.

Non-perishable food items can be brought to our customer service area and, as a Thank You from the Boulders, will receive a voucher redeemable for select home games this season.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.