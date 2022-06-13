Sanford Named Player of the Week

June 13, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans outfielder Jacob Sanford

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans outfielder Jacob Sanford(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Titans outfielder Jacob Sanford has been named the Frontier League's Player of the Week for the week of June 7th to June 12th.

The native of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia went 9-for-15 with three homers, six runs scored, and 12 RBI in four Titans wins this past week. He had at least two hits or more in three out of the four games this week, including a 4-for-4 performance at the plate on Saturday against Empire State. Sanford hit two homers, scored three times, and tied a Frontier League record with 10 RBI.

Sanford has now risen his average on the season to .350 with seven homers and 26 RBI in 20 games this season.

The 24-year-old Sanford is in his third season of professional baseball after being drafted in the third round by the New York Yankees in the 2019 MLB Draft. Sanford hit a career .267 with 23 homers and 88 RBI in 161 MiLB games, reaching A-advanced last season.

The Ottawa Titans are back in action tomorrow evening to open a three-game series with the Trois-Rivières Aigles at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 8-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.