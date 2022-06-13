Ottawa's Jacob Sanford and Florence's Yasel Santana Take Weekly Awards

June 13, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) News Release







After the Ottawa Titans went 4-0 this week and current have a nine game winning streak, their outfielder didn't hold back. While Florence went 2-4 and their pitcher shined in his appearances. The Titan' s Jacob Sanford is this week's Player of the Week while the Y'alls Yasel Santana is Pitcher of the Week.

Jacob Sanford outdid himself this week after having nine hits, six runs scored, and 12 RBIs with three homeruns. He had at least two hits or more in three out of the four games this week with his best game being against the Empire State Greys on Saturday where he went 4-4 at the plate with three runs scored, 10 RBIs which tied a Frontier League record and hit two homeruns. Overall, his performance this week led to a .667 on-base percentage and 1.400 slugging percentage.

Before coming to Ottawa, Sanford played in the minor leagues for two teams in the Yankees organization in 2021. His best appearance was with the Tampa Tarpons in 2021 where he had 59 hits, seven homeruns, had 31 RBIs and two stolen bases. Sanford went to Western Kentucky University and played for one year before he got drafted in the third round of the MLB Draft in 2019. In that season he had 88 hits, 22 homeruns, 66 RBIs and six stolen bases.

Santana excelled in his appearances this week. In his start against the Joliet Slammers on Tuesday, he had six strikeouts, allowed no hits, two walks and allowed no runs and then did well in his start on Saturday against the Thunderbolts where he only allowed three hits, three walks, had five strikeouts and no runs.

Santana started playing with the Y'alls in 2022. Before Florence, he played in the minor leagues with the Boston Red Sox organization for four seasons. His best season was in 2018 where he had a 3-1 record with 42 strikeouts, 1.97 ERA, and only nine walks.

The Frontier League of Professional Baseball is an official Partner League of Major League Baseball and the largest of its kind in professional baseball. The Frontier League features 16 teams and has moved over 1,000 players to MLB (Major League Baseball) Teams in its 29-year history. Please visit www.frontierleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.