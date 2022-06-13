Florence's Santana Named Pitcher of the Week

Florence Y'alls RHP Yasel Santana

(Florence Y'alls, Credit: Nick Theureling) Florence Y'alls RHP Yasel Santana(Florence Y'alls, Credit: Nick Theureling)

FLORENCE, KY - After two scoreless appearances this past week, Florence Y'alls pitcher Yasel Santana has been chosen as the Frontier League's Pitcher of the Week. He is the second Y'all to win a weekly award this year, joining infielder Craig Massey from earlier this season.

Santana has been a hybrid pitcher for Florence this season, operating as both a starter and as a relief pitcher. He showcased that versatility this past week with a relief appearance in Joliet Tuesday night followed by a start at home against Windy City Saturday evening.

In Joliet, Santana struck out six batters without allowing a hit across three scoreless innings of relief work. He gave Florence a chance to win the ballgame, but the bats were quiet in a 4-2 loss. A few days later, Santana drew the start against the ThunderBolts and again did not allow a run across four 1/3 innings with five strikeouts along the way. Although he did not factor into the decision, Santana's start paved the way for Florence as the Y'alls snapped a four-game losing skid with a 10-6 victory.

In total, Santana pitched seven 1/3 innings with 11 strikeouts. He did not allow a single run, walked four, and gave up just four hits. Overall, the righty is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 22 punchouts. His ERA is the best among Y'alls pitchers with at least three starts, and his strikeout total is tied for first among Florence pitchers.

Santana, 25, came to Florence via the Boston Red Sox organization. The Moca, Dominican Republic native had a 3.80 ERA in the minors for Boston spanning from 2017 through 2021.

Florence hits the road for five games this week, starting with a three-game series against the Gateway Grizzlies followed by two games this weekend versus Windy City again. Santana is in line to start Thursday night's game against the Grizzlies.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. Y'alls home games are played at Y'alls Ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky.

