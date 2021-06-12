Kevin Marnon and Paul Schwendel's Contacts Each Transferred to St. Louis Cardinals

June 12, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release







Rosemont, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs have transferred the contract of LHP Kevin Marnon and RHP Paul Schwendel to the St. Louis Cardinals, the club announced Thursday. Marnon will report to the Palm Beach Cardinals, St. Louis' Low-A affiliate. Schwendel will head to the Peoria Chiefs, St. Louis' High-A affiliate. Marnon and Schwendel become the first Dogs to be transferred to MLB organizations in 2021.

Marnon began the 2021 season as one of the most dominant relievers in the American Association, striking out 20 batters in 11 innings. Marnon allowed just two hits and one run, which is good for a 0.81 ERA. Marnon is best known for challenging hitters by attacking the strike zone and using a slider as his wipeout pitch.

"This is the best I've ever thrown in my life without a doubt," Marnon said.

Schwendel served as the Dogs closer, saving five games in nine total appearances. Schwendel struck out 11 batters in 8.1 innings, while allowing six hits and walking four batters. Opponents scored seven runs when Schwendel pitched, but just one of these runs was earned, which led to a 1.08 ERA.

"I'm going to keep working," Schwendel said. "I'm obsessive and I'm going to keep getting after it. Even if I go out and bomb an outing I'm going to come back the next day and try to right the ship. I think that's helped me so far, and I think it will continue to hopefully take me to a new place."

Marnon joined the Dogs at the beginning of the 2021 season after most recently playing for the Fort Myers Miracle (Minnesota Twins Low-A), where he pitched 28.1 innings. Marnon first attended East Tennessee State University then transferred to Ball State University, where he won 2017 Ball State Dirtbag Award.

Marnon began his professional career in 2017 with GCL Twins, pitching 16.2 innings and giving up just one earned run as a reliever. He later played for the Birmingham-Bloomfield Beavers (United Shores Professional League) in 2017, where he continued his hot start to his pro career, recording a 1.50 ERA in 18 innings and 29 strikeouts.

"Chicago was an absolute blessing and that's without question," Marnon said. "I'd run through a wall for Butch [Hobson]. Whatever it took, I would do it for Butch, no if's and's or but's about it. Absolutely great manager to play for."

Schwendel returned to professional baseball with Dogs in 2020 after not playing since 2015. Schwendel recorded a 5.81 ERA in 26.1 innings while striking out 33 batters.

He began is professional career after being selected out of Emory University in the 40th round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers. He dealt 55 strikeouts in 2013 for the Single-A Hickory Crawdads and Class A-Advanced Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Before Chicago, Schwendel had last played in 2015 for Garden State Grays of Canadian-American Association.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.