Return to Home Results in Loss for Milkmen

Milwaukee WIS. - The Milwaukee Milkmen returned home after a 7-game road trip to face off with I-94 rival the Chicago Dogs. As the teams took the field to face off for the first time in 285 days. Mother Nature decided to prolong the wait approximately 30 minutes longer with an abbreviated torrential downpour.

Once the game got going, Milwaukee's #2 pitcher in the rotation Matt Solter started out strong, striking out Brennan Metzger of the Dogs. K.C. Hobson, son of Chicago manager Butch Hobson, laced a single to center field with two outs but Solter fanned Danny Mars to end the top of the first.

The Milkmen tried to reverse their hitting woes from the previous night but Dogs pitcher Jordan Kipper matched Solter with two strikeouts in the top of the first.

The Milkmen began to figure out Kipper in the second inning, after David Washington drew a four-pitch walk and Christian Correa hit a seeing-eye single to left. Chicago was determined to not give up another inch, as the Dogs turned an Aaaron Hill ground ball into a 6-4-3 double play. Kipper struck out Trey Martin to end the second inning.

In the bottom of the third, it was Christ Conley instead of Mother Nature who opened the floodgates, when he muscled one just inches above the fence in left field, making it 1-0 Milkmen. The blast was Conley's second of the year.

Solter kept the Dogs quiet in the top of the fourth inning with 2 more strikeouts, bringing him to 6 strikeouts for the day and 36 for the season.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Milkmen's first baseman Washington hit a flaming hot double to right field, but the home team was unable to capitalize on the runner in scoring position.

Solter held down the fort into the sixth inning, striking out lead off batter Grant Kay. Chicago's Harrison Smith found the grass after a sharp hit to right. Thirdbaseman Logan Trowbridge stole the show on the next play stabbing at a line drive for out number two.

The bases were soon loaded after back to back walks, Danny Mars sent home Smith after a single, next, Johnny Adams followed in his teammates footsteps hitting an RBI single, but instead sending home two runs, triggering Milkmen manager Anthony Barone to make a change. In went Zach Hartman, and out went Solter. Trowbridge made the final play of the inning diving for the ball and firing it to Aaron Hill at second.

"It felt like everything was working. Correa did a great job calling a really good game, just one of those things. That last inning got to tip the cap a little bit and go from there," said Solter about the sixth inning.

Reliever Matthias Dietz took over in the top of the eighth for Milwaukee. The inning was plagued by a walk, a hit batter and a questionable call. K.C. Hobson hit a fielder's choice resulting in an out at second, however Hobson was safe at first. Barone questioned if the slide obstructed the play, but the call would stand. Adams would hit another RBI, and juice the bases for Ryan Lidge. With only one out Lidge knocked one up the middle for a RBI of his own. Dietz regained his composure and struck out Anfernee Grier. Brett Vertigan produced out number three after camping underneath Kays fly ball ending the inning 5-1 Chicago Dogs.

New addition Anibal Sierra came up to bat in the eighth inning ready to make a comeback hitting a triple down the right field line, with two outs on the board. However, he wouldn't cross the plate.

Wild card Karch Kowalcyzk came in to close out the ninth. Smith led off the inning by doubling, and made his way to third after teammate Michael Crouses single. With runners on first and third Crouse took his opportunity to steal second. Both runners would score on a wild pitch.

After an unsuccessful ninth inning for the Milkmen the game ended 7-1 in favor of Chicago.

The Milkmen and Dogs face off in the second game of the series on Saturday, first pitch is set for 6:00 PM.

The rest of the homestead will feature an Arby's Friends and Family Deal, T-shirt giveaway, and an appearance from Birdzerk on Saturday as well.

