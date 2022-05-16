Kernels Reinstate Ryan Shreve, Add David Festa from Fort Myers

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have reinstated righthanded pitcher Ryan Shreve off the injured list and have added righthander David Festa from the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. In a corresponding move, righthanded pitcher Matt Mullenbach has been transferred to the Florida Complex League. With today's transactions, the Kernels active roster stands at 30.

Shreve was placed on the 7-day Injured List on April 8 due to a right shoulder impingement. He spent his 2021 season between three levels, primarily with Cedar Rapids. The 2019 16th rounder worked 22 games as a Kernel with a 3.63 ERA, going 4-3 with two saves and a 49:16 K:BB ratio over 34.2 innings of work.

Festa joins the Kernels after going 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA across his first five starts in Fort Myers, striking out 33 and walking just six batters over 24.0 innings of work. Drafted by the Twins in the 13th round out of Seton Hall in 2021, Festa has allowed opponents to post a meager .148 batting average this season. In his final start with the Mighty Mussels, the 6'6 righthander tossed 6.0 hitless innings while striking out 11 and walking just two as he and a pair of Fort Myers relievers combined to no-hit the Palm Beach Cardinals on May 10.

Mullenbach has appeared in five games with Cedar Rapids, tossing 5.2 innings to a 3.18 ERA with a 5:1 K:BB ratio.

