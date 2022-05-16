Sky Carp Pitcher Monteverde Captures Honor
May 16, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT, WI - Beloit Sky Carp pitcher Patrick Monteverde earned the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week award after a terrific performance against West Michigan on Wednesday.
Monteverde, a former eighth-round pick of the Miami Marlins in the 2021 draft, earned the honor by pitching a gem against the Whitecaps. In seven shutout innings, he allowed just four hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out four.
For the season, Monteverde is 1-1 with a sparkling 2.55 ERA. The 24-year old is set to take the mound again Wednesday when the Sky Carp hosts Peoria.
Beloit returns home for a 12-game homestand beginning Tuesday when they host Peoria, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Visit Skycarp.com for tickets.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
