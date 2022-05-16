Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview (May 17-22)

May 16, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







May 17 - May 22, 2022

Day Air Ballpark

Dayton, Ohio

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Tuesday, May 17 - Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18 - Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 19 - Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 20 - Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 21 - Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 22 - Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 1:05 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 WONE and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons App for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Tuesday: Joe Boyle (RHP)

Wednesday: Bryce Bonnin (RHP)

Thursday: Thomas Farr (RHP)

Friday: Connor Phillips (RHP)

Saturday: Christian Roa (RHP)

Sunday: James Proctor (RHP)

Dragons On TV

The games on Saturday and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1. For this week's games, Mike Vander Woude, the voice of the Dragons from 2000-2007, will provide color commentary. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play.

For Your Entertainment

Tuesday, May 17

Spotlight on Dayton: Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

Wednesday, May 18

Anthem performer: The Tipp Tones (Broadway Elementary School)

Coy Middle School Jazz Band (Beavercreek) is performing on the plaza

Home Run for Life (Ben Hemmelgarn)

Thursday, May 19

Anthem performer: Cline Elementary School (Centerville)

Retirement Village People

Friday, May 20

Anthem performer: Ankeney Middle School Choir Band (Beavercreek)

Mini Dugout Dancers

Princess Jade

Saturday, May 21

Post-Game Fireworks

Sunday, May 22

Noah Tune

Kids run the Bases

Wendy's Friends and Family Deal

Sunday, May 22 is a Wendy's Friends and Family Game at Day Air Ballpark in the Heart of the Water Street District. Dragons Wendy's Friends & Family Days and Nights at Day Air Ballpark provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggee Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat. Cost of the package is just $17 for stadium seats, or $13 for lawn tickets.

Dragons On The Field

The Dragons are coming off a split of their six-game road trip to Lansing. They went 3-3 on the trip and remain in first place in the Midwest League East Division with a record of 22-10, three and one-half games ahead of the Great Lakes Loons. The Dragons record is the fourth best in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams). Quad Cities, the Dragons opponent on the homestand that begins Tuesday, is 12-21.

Dragons first baseman/outfielder Alex McGarry hit three more home runs on the road trip to increase his total for the year to 11, which ties him for the league lead. McGarry leads the league in RBI, extra base hits, slugging percentage, and OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) while batting .323.

Right-handed started pitcher Joe Boyle finally allowed his first run, coming late in his fifth start, and over a month into the season. He has also allowed just three hits and struck out 35 batters in 21.2 innings. He threw 4.2 innings of hitless ball this past week in Lansing.

Left-hander Andrew Abbott was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga this past week after dazzling through five outings with the Dragons. Abott went 3-0 with an 0.67 ERA, which led the Midwest League at the time of his promotion. Abbott walked just seven batters and struck out 40 across 27 innings. In Abbott's first Double-A start on Saturday night, he struck out 12 in 5.2 scoreless innings.

The Dragons have eleven players on MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Reds Prospects list, and seven of the Top 17. This group is headlined by 20-year-old switch-hitting infielder Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz is the third rated prospect in the Reds organization (No. 75 in MLB) after signing as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2018. Other top prospects on the Dragons roster include outfielder Rece Hinds, catcher Mat Nelson, right-handed pitcher Christian Roa, right-handed pitcher Connor Phillips, infielder Jose Torres, outfielder Allan Cerda, outfielder Justice Thompson, and right-handed pitcher Joe Boyle

