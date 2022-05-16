Joey Votto to Begin Rehab Assignment with Dragons on Tuesday

May 16, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Cincinnati Reds all-star first baseman Joey Votto is expected to begin an MLB injury rehabilitation assignment with the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday, May 17 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons will host the Quad Cities River Bandits at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287, or go to this link: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-tickets

Votto would become the 38th Reds player to complete an injury rehab assignment with the Dragons, and the second of 2022. Luis Castillo served as the Dragons starting pitcher on April 24.

Votto played for the Dragons in 2004 and 2005 as a Minor League prospect. On two prior occasions, Votto has returned to Dayton for an injury rehab assignment, appearing in Midwest League games in 2009 and 2012.

Votto, in his 16th year in the Major Leagues with the Reds, has played in six all-star games, is a Gold Glove winner, and won the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2010.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.