ABC Supply Stadium Hosts Stateline Baseball Ceremony

BELOIT - The Stateline Baseball League kicked its season off with a bang Monday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

On a picturesque Monday evening, over 650 players, along with their families, stepped into the festive ballpark that was more than ready for their arrival.

The Sky Carp rolled out the red carpet for the future stars of the area, with bounce houses set up in left field, lawn games in center field and music blasting throughout the ballpark.

The players were each individually introduced with their team and paraded around the ballpark while parents in the stands picked up plenty of ammunition for proud social media fodder with their camera phones working overtime.

After the parade, the kids were allowed back on the field for a few hours, of which most took full advantage.

It was a night to remember, and if the little league season goes as well as opening night did, the summer of 2022 is going to be epic for Stateline Baseball.

