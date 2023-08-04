Kernels Pick up Double-Digit Hits for the Second Straight Night, Top Lansing 8-5

Cedar Rapids, IA - For the second straight game, Cedar Rapids tallied double-digit hits en route to their ninth straight home victory and fourth to begin the series with Lasning, 8-5.

In the top of the third inning, it was Lansing that got on the board first. With two outs, Jacob Wilson doubled and came home to score on a Danny Bautista Jr. RBI single to give Lansing the early 1-0 advantage.

In the bottom half of the third frame, the Kernels' offense started to get going. Mikey Perez walked to begin the inning, then a ground ball moved him to second base, and a fly ball put him on third base with two gone when a wild pitch got to the backstop and scored Perez to tie the game at 1-1. With the bases clear and two gone, a pair of walks and a single loaded the bases with two outs for Noah Cardenas, who ripped a two-out, two-run single to put the Kernels up 3-1.

In the top of the fourth frame, Lansing rallied to tie it. A single and two hit-by-pitches loaded the bases, and with two outs, Junior Pérez plated a pair on a single to draw Lansing even at 3-3.

That was the score in the bottom of the fifth inning when the Kernels took the lead they would never lose. Kala'i Rosario walked to begin the inning, then the next batter Jorel Ortega scored him all the way from first base on a triple to put the Kernels up 4-3. Andrew Cossetti then came to the dish and cracked an RBI double to make it a 5-3 game. Cossetti later scored Kernels' third run of the inning on a wild pitch to up the Cedar Rapids edge to 6-3.

Lansing cut it to one run in the top of the sixth inning. With one out, CJ Rodriguez walked and moved to third on a T.J. Schofield-Sam single. With Pérez back at home plate, Rodriguez came home to score on a wild pitch, and a Pérez single brought home Schofield-Sam to make it a 6-5 tally.

Needing some insurance, the Kernels grabbed some in the bottom of the seventh inning. Cardenas doubled with two out and scored on a Misael Urbina RBI single. Then a walk and a singled loaded the bases, and Urbina came home to score on a fielder's choice to place the Cedar Rapids lead at 7-5, the score which would be the final.

Miguel Rodriguez picks up his league-best 14th save of the season for the Kernels in the win as Cedar Rapids extends its home winning streak to nine games. Game five of the series with the Lugnuts is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:35, with Andrew Morris on the mound against Lansing's Brady Basso.

