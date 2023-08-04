Sky Carp Pound Four Homers in 11-6 Win

August 4, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







DAYTON, Ohio - For the second straight night, the Beloit Sky Carp flexed their offensive muscle in a victory over the Dayton Dragons.

After scoring nine runs in a win Thursday night, the Sky Carp pounded four home runs in an 11-6 victory on Friday.

Davis Bradshaw got the Sky Carp on the board and tied the game at 1-1 in the third with an RBI single that plated Yiddi Cappe. Beloit took the lead in the fourth inning on Jake Thompson's 12th home run of the season.

After the Dragons re-took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, Beloit fashioned one of its best innings of the season in the fifth.

Joe Mack got the scoring started with his third homer of the season. Zach Zubia continued his recent tear with a two-run blast that gave the Sky Carp a 5-4 lead. Cam Barstad got into the act as well, going deep for the third time this year with Thompson along for the ride.

Thompson connected for an RBI single to make it 9-5, and Cappe capped the scoring with an RBI single in the eighth inning to make it 11-6.

Cade Gibson (2-6) got the win on the mound. Gibson allowed five runs but struck out 10 in six innings of work. Breidy Encarnacion pitched the final two innings, holding the Dragons scoreless in the process.

The Sky Carp and Dragons will meet again Friday at 6:05 p.m. Beloit will return home for a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday against the Peoria Chiefs, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Stan Milam bobblehead.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

