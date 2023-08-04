Dragons Fall to Beloit Despite Huge Night by Mat Nelson

Dayton, Ohio - The Beloit Sky Carp overcame a two-homer night from Dayton's Mat Nelson to defeat the Dragons 11-6 on Friday night. The game featured seven home runs including three in one inning by Beloit.

The Dragons remained in a first place tie with a Fort Wayne in the Midwest League's East Division. Both teams are 19-15 in the second half, one game ahead of third place West Michigan.

A crowd of 7,810 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Nelson's home run high off the screen beyond the left field fence. Beloit battled back to take a 2-1 lead before the Dragons enjoyed a big fourth inning to jump back in front. In the Dayton fourth, Edwin Arroyo led off with a home run to left field, his 10th of the season, to tie the game at 2-2. After a walk to Ruben Ibarra and a double by Nelson, Tyler Callihan delivered a two-out, two-run single to right to give the Dragons a 4-2 lead.

But Beloit's offense continued to roll. They scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning, hitting three home runs in the inning, all with two outs, to take a 7-4 lead. They added another run in the top of the sixth to make it 8-4.

Nelson drilled a 448' home run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 8-5. The two home runs gave Nelson 15 for the year. But Beloit added two more runs in the seventh to go ahead 10-5.

Arroyo tripled for Dayton in the bottom of the seventh and scored on Austin Callahan's sacrifice fly to make it 10-6, but Beloit scored again in the eighth to go ahead 11-6 and close out the scoring.

Dayton starting pitcher Jose Acuña suffered through his worst outing of the year to take the loss and fall to 7-2. He allowed four home runs, tying a club record. Acuña worked five innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Reliever Andrew Moore was first out of the Dayton bullpen and gave up three runs (two earned) in one and one-third innings, allowing four hits in his Dragons debut.

The Dragons finished the night with nine hits. Nelson led the way with two home runs and a double, becoming the second Dayton player this season to collect three extra base hits in a game. His 10 total bases marked a season high for a Dragons player. Arroyo had a home run and triple for the Dragons.

Up Next: The Dragons (19-15, 52-48) and Beloit (17-17, 44-55) will battle in the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Chase Petty (0-1, 1.83) is scheduled to start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: Saturday's Dragons game will be televised on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

