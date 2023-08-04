Chiefs Grind Out Sixth In A Row

Peoria, IL- The Chiefs finish on the winning side of a pitcher's duel Friday at Dozer Park defeating the Quad Cities River Bandits 1-0.

The win for Peoria is its sixth in a row and its fourth shutout victory of the season.

Max Rajcic notched his first High-A win tossing six scoreless innings, giving up eight hits while walking one and fanning four.

Nathan Church drove in the lone run of the contest. It came in the bottom of the sixth inning against Quad Cities starter Steven Zobac. Brody Moore singled with one out. after a flyout, Church split the gap in left center, allowing Moore to score and give Peoria a 1-0 lead.

Zobac allowed just three hits over a career-high six innings of work, striking out five. The first-year professional went on a run of 14 in a row retired, which was broken by Moore in the sixth.

Quad Cities had its chances against Rajcic but could not capitalize. The River Bandits loaded the bases in the second inning, but Rajcic got Herard Gonzalez to look at strike three to end the threat.

In the fourth, Carter Jensen stood on second with two outs when Kale Emshoff hit a line drive into left field which was caught by Nathan Church on a dive to save a potential run.

Quad Cities out-hit Peoria 8-4. Jensen went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Javier Vaz went 2-for-4 as well to extend his hit streak to seven.

Church, Moore, Chris Rotondo, and Jimmy Crooks each went 1-for-3. Rotondo has now hit safely in five straight games. Jack Ralston pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three in relief of Rajcic. Gustavo Rodriguez collected his second save of the year. The Peoria bullpen has pitched 10 consecutive scoreless innings.

The Chiefs are now 52-48 and 19-15 in the second half. The River Bandits dropped to 44-56 and 12-22 in the latter half. Peoria has now won seven in a row against Quad Cities and secured at least a split of the season series.

Game five of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

