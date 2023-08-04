Dayton Dragons GameDay Noteset for Friday (7:10 PM Start)

Friday, August 4, 2023lGame # 34 (100)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26)lRadio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Beloit Sky Carp (16-17, 43-55) at Dayton Dragons (19-14, 52-47)

LH Cade Gibson (1-6, 6.12) vs. RH Jose Acuña (7-1, 2.97)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Beloit Sky Carp (affiliate of the Miami Marlins) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Beloit 9, Dayton 5. The Dragons fell behind 8-2 over the first five innings as their four-game winning streak came to an end. Beloit hit three home runs in the game, matching the most by a Dayton opponent this season. The Dragons bullpen, which had thrown seven scoreless innings in the first two games of the series, surrendered seven runs over six innings. Tyler Callihan had two hits including a double for Dayton. Austin Hendrick also had two hits.

Current Series (August 1-6 vs. Beloit): Dayton is 2-1 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .229 batting average; 4.7 runs/game; 1 home run; 4 stolen bases; 4.67 ERA; 0 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are tied with Fort Wayne for first place in the East Division, exactly halfway through the second half. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half title).

The Dragons last won a first half playoff berth in 2017 but have not reached the playoffs based on second half performance since 2011. The Dragons have been in first place in the month of August in one other season since 2011. They were alone in first place in 2021 as late as August 14 and held a share of first as late as August 20 that year. (Note that in 2021, playoff spots were not based on divisions, but overall record league-wide. The Dragons were tied with Cedar Rapids for the final playoff spot in 2021 as late as August 14).

The Dragons have gone 10-2 over their last 12 games. Over those last 12 games, the Dragons have outscored their opponents 61-42, as Dragons pitchers have ranked third in the league in team ERA (3.45) and have allowed the fewest hits (68-17 less than any other team). Over those 12 games, Dragons hitters lead the league in stolen bases (16) and are tied for second in home runs (14). The Dragons have committed only four errors in those 12 games leading to only one unearned run.

The Dragons are 52-47 through 99 games. Their best record after 100 games in recent years was 52-48 (in both 2017 and 2021). They last topped that mark in 2015 when they were 55-45.

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo in his last 18 games is hitting .323 with 13 walks, 10 strikeouts, and 10 stolen bases. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 52 games and is batting .296 with five home runs, 18 stolen bases, and an .857 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .247.

Austin Hendrick has hit safely in four straight games, batting .333 with a triple and double.

Jack Rogers in his last six games is batting .316, collecting two home runs, two triples, and a double with 7 RBI.

Austin Callahan in the second half (32 games since June 23) is batting .304 with 13 doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 21 RBI to raise his average from .238 to .261. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles (33) and extra base hits (44). Note: The club record for doubles in a season is 45, by Stephen Smitherman in 2001.

Braxton Roxby over his last 22 G (since May 14): 3-1, 1.62 ERA, 4 saves, 33.1 IP, 18 H, 12 BB, 38 SO, .155 opponent's average.

Owen Holt over his last 16 G (since May 28): 4-2, 1.84 ERA, 1 Sv, 29.1 IP, 19 H, 10 BB, 39 SO, .181 opponent's average.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 7 G: 14.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 22 SO.

Brooks Crawford over his last 4 G: 9.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, August 5 (7:10 pm): Beloit RH Karson Milbrandt (0-2, 6.00) at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.83) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 6 (1:05 pm): Beloit RH Alex Williams (2-4, 4.62) at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 4.95)

Midwest League Stories from August 4, 2023

