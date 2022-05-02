Kernels Add Orlando Rodriguez, Legumina and German Promoted to Wichita

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Minnesota Twins have transferred righthanded pitcher Orlando Rodriguez to the Cedar Rapids Kernels while promoting righthanded pitchers Casey Legumina and Osiris German to AA Wichita. With the transactions, the Kernels roster now stands at 29.

Rodriguez made four appearances with two starts in 2021 with Fort Myers, going 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA. He struck out 23 and walked seven over 17.1 innings of work with 1.62 WHIP.

Legumina posted a 4.05 ERA over three starts, holding a 16:4 K:BB ratio across 13.1 innings. In his final start, the righthander tossed 5.0 scoreless innings of one-hit, one-walk baseball with eight strikeouts. German leads the Midwest League with five saves, working 7.2 innings to a 1.17 ERA with a 10:0 K:BB ratio.

The Kernels open a six-game home series on Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

