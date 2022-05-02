Catch the Colts at Parkview Field on Thursday, May 19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Indianapolis Colts will once again visit Parkview Field for a Fort Wayne TinCaps game as part of the "Colts At Bat" tour on Thursday, May 19 (7:05 p.m.) when the TinCaps host the Detroit Tigers-affiliated West Michigan Whitecaps. Fans will have the chance to meet running back Nyheim Hines, Colts Cheer, and Mascot Blue, as well as receive exclusive giveaways and more.

The Colts will provide several elements for fans attending the game, including autographs from Nyheim and Blue (5:35-6:30), cheerleader performances and autographs, and Blue participating in promotions, plus giveaways, a Colts Kids Club tent, and NFL Play 60 zone. Nyheim and Blue will throw out ceremonial first pitches, too.

Fans must purchase a ticket to the game in order to participate in the "Colts at Bat" activities inside Parkview Field. Tickets are available at TinCapsTickets.com, the Parkview Field Ticket Office, and by calling 260-482-6400. The May 19 game is also a Thirsty Thursday™, presented by Rudy's, featuring $2 domestic draft beers and other drink specials.

Visit colts.com/events/coltsatbat for more details.

Hines, who grew up in North Carolina, was drafted by the Colts in 2018 out of North Carolina State, where he made First-Team All-ACC. Through his first four NFL seasons, the 25-year-old has nine rushing touchdowns, seven receiving TDs, and two punt return scores, while also returning kicks.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome the Colts back to Parkview Field for a game," said Morgan Olson, TinCaps Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions. "This is always one of our most popular games of the season and we can't wait for Nyheim, Colts Cheer, Blue, and the rest of the Colts Events team to join us. We appreciate all that the Colts do off the field for our community."

Special Notes: The Colts encourage all fans to arrive early at Parkview Field. The line for autographs may be cut off at any time to ensure the tour remains on schedule. Inclement weather or traffic may cause for late arrival or early departure. Fans will be allowed one autograph person; fans may get back in line for additional autographs. All Colts event times are local.

