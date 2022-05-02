Ruoff Mortgage Homestand Preview: May 3-8

Peoria Chiefs (12-9)

Miles from South Bend: 186

Affiliation: Cardinals

2021 Record vs. Peoria: 8-4

Tomorrow night the South Bend Cubs (9-12) kick off their longest homestand of the season, playing 12 games at Four Winds Field in 13 days. Their first opponent will be the Peoria Chiefs (12-9), high-A affiliate of the Saint Louis Cardinals.

South Bend returns home after going 2-4 in Davenport last week against the Quad Cities River Bandits, losing a heartbreaker Sunday with a chance to garner a series split, but the River Bandits came back and won after trailing 6-0. Offensively the Cubs bats have jolted to life, averaging 5.5 runs a game last week while homering 11 times in the series. Going back to the final two home games vs Beloit, the Cubs have launched 16 homers in their last eight games.

For Peoria, the Chiefs enter this week red hot after taking five-of-six against a Wisconsin Timber Rattlers team that came out of the gates with a scorching start to the season. Peoria boasts one of the best offenses in the league and they're a patient bunch, drawing a league-high 104 walks and accumulating a league-high .351 on-base percentage. They've also stolen a Midwest League-Leading 46 bases; only one other side has 30 or more.

Players to watch out for on Peoria...

SS Masyn Winn: I remember reading up on Winn last year when he got promoted to high-A; simply put this kid is a thrill to watch. Winn turned 20 this year and possesses an 80-grade arm (on the 20-80 scale), last year his infield arm strength measured better than anyone in the minors or the MLB. He's 5'11" but with great wheels and range, plus the ability to throw a ball 99 mph from shortstop to first, it's no surprise he's the Cardinals #5 prospect. The only question is about the bat and well this year he's sitting second in the MWL in batting average (.393), first in OBP (.458), and second in slugging (.656). A 5'11" shortstop with the best infield arm on the planet, who's just 20 years old, leads the league in OPS. Sheesh.

RHP Michael McGreevy/RHP Gordon Graceffo: What a disservice to put them together but the tandem has been incredible. McGreevy was a first round pick by the Cardinals in 2021 out of UC Santa Barbara and enters this season as the Cardinals #8 prospect. This is his first action at the high-A level and to this point he's been one of the best in the league. He stands third in ERA (1.27), actually trailing teammate Gordon Graceffo (0.83), who leads the league. Graceffo was a fifth-rounder last year out of Villanova. While the Peoria offense walks more than any team, these two pitchers on the other side barely walk a soul. McGreevy, who has logged six more innings than any other pitcher in the league, has issued two walks and struck out 26 batters. Stunning. But Graceffo is better, he has 30 Ks and just one walk.

3B Jacob Buchberger: Buchberger is in the midst of his second professional season and the 24 year old does not sit among the Cardinals top 30 prospects. But the season he's produced to this point is certainly a key reason for Peoria's quality run of play. Buchberger is second in the league in OBP (.458) and fourth in batting-average (.381). He also adds a level of flexibility to the defense, appearing in 11 games at third base, six at first base, one at second base and one in left field.

Players to watch out for on South Bend...

OF Alexander Canario: It took a little time, and it was just a matter of time, but Canario has certainly rounded into form at the plate. He's been on base now in 17-straight games and over that stretch he's slashing .328/.403/.641 with five homers and 19 RBIs. He's coming off a four-homer series and last week saw his average climb .110 points. One of the biggest sluggers in the MWL can't miss right now, watch out. Canario was named the MWL Player of the Week this morning.

C Jake Washer: Normally I don't like to feature the same player in back-to-back weeks, and despite Brendan King writing about Washer last week, I had to write about him for this homestand. The Sunday before last, Washer homered twice and blasted a three-run walkoff dinger with two outs and the Cubs trailing in the ninth. In that game he matched his long ball total from 2021. It just continued this past series. Washer played in three games in Quad Cities, going 6-for-11 with two round-trippers and five RBIs. In his last five games he's launched four homers and they've gone to all fields.

RHP Chris Clarke: Clarke stumbled a bit out of the gate this year but his last three starts have been awfully impressive. Going back to the beginning of the Beloit series he's logged 14 innings, giving up one earned run, and struck out 13 batters to just one walk. During this stretch the former USC Trojan picked up the first win of his career, and then added another. Clarke doesn't draw the same attention as a DJ Herz or Jordan Wicks, and doesn't have the explosive fastball of a Daniel Palencia or Kohl Franklin, but he's shoving and seemingly only getting better and better with each start.

Schedule...

Tuesday, May 3 - 6:05 ET: LHP DJ Herz vs. RHP Gordon Graceffo

Wednesday, May 4 - 11:05 ET*: RHP Kohl Franklin vs. RHP Dionys Rodriguez

Thursday, May 5 - 7:05 ET: RHP Daniel Palencia vs. RHP Austin Love

Friday, May 6 - 7:05 ET: RHP Max Bain vs. RHP Logan Gragg

Saturday, May 7 - 4:05 ET: LHP Jordan Wicks vs. RHP Michael McGreevy

Sunday, May 8 - 2:05 ET: LHP DJ Herz vs RHP Gordon Graceffo

*Game is in the a.m.

Catch the entire six-game series on Sports Radio 960 AM WSBT, online at wsbtradio.com, or at MiLB.com with Brendan King and me on the call. Friday's game can also be found locally on My Michiana (tentative).

