Great American Beer Tasting Tickets on Sale Now

Dayton, Ohio - Great American Beer Tasting will return on Saturday, August 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons and Heidelberg Distributing Company have partnered for this annual event for 14 years, bringing a wide variety of beers, ciders, and seltzers for fans to try.

Each beer tasting ticket provides 20 four-ounce samples, raffle ticket for high end prizes, the 2022 shirt (if purchased before June 1), a souvenir pint glass with 4 oz. and 8 oz. pour lines, access to activities and games on the field, and more. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 the week of the event, starting Friday, August 12. Designated driver tickets are available for $10 and provide a 2022 souvenir pint glass, five 4 oz. samples of non-alcoholic beverages at the event, and a voucher for a complimentary soda or water.

Fans can sign up online at www.daytondragons.com/beertasting.

Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. with ID checks starting at 12:30 PM. Fans in attendance will be able to sample over a 100 different beers, ciders, and seltzers from big-name breweries as well as local breweries in the Dayton area.

Great American Beer Tasting is presented by Heidelberg Distributing Company. Learn more at www.heidelbergdistributing.com.

