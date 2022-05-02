South Bend Cubs Outfielder Alexander Canario Named Midwest League Player of the Week

South Bend, IN - After going 13/26 with four home runs and nine RBI in the team's six-game away series against the Quad Cities River Bandits, Alexander Canario was named the Midwest League Player of the Week. It is the first time in the 2022 season that a South Bend Cub has been awarded with league honors.

During the six-game tilt versus Quad Cities, Canario also extended his consecutive games on-base streak to 17. That is the second longest stretch reaching safely in the league to begin the season. The native of Montecristi in the Dominican Republic also powered the Cubs with his first multi-home run game this year on April 26.

In total, Canario is hitting .286 with five home runs and 19 RBI as the month of May is just getting rolling.

He is also not the only Chicago Cubs prospect to get recognized this week, as Low-A Myrtle Beach's Pete Crow-Armstrong took home the Carolina League Player of the Week with his steaming start to the year.

Canario, along with the nine other Chicago Cubs Top-30 prospects will be on full display for the next two weeks as the South Bend Cubs launch a 12-game homestand on Tuesday night versus the Peoria Chiefs.

Tuesday's game will begin at 6:05 PM, while Wednesday's contest is slated for 11:05 AM. Thursday and Friday will each be 7:05 PM start times. Saturday's game gets going at 4:05 PM, and then the Cubs and Chiefs will wrap up their six-game set on Sunday at 2:05 PM.

After an off day on May 9, the Cubs will host the Fort Wayne TinCaps for the first of six games beginning on Tuesday, May 10 at 7:05 PM. Games will begin at the same time through Friday, May 13. Then another 4:05 PM first pitch falls on Saturday the 14, following with a day game at 2:05 on Sunday the 15.

