Kelli Claims Northwest League Player of the Week

June 24, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release





Less than 24 hours removed from scoring the game-winning run on a walk-off wild pitch to put the Eugene Emeralds (6-4) back into a tie for first place, Ems outfielder Fernando Kelli has been named the Northwest League's Player of the Week for June 17-23.

Kelli was a clear choice to receive the honor after posting a .417 batting average (10-for-24) during the seven-game stretch while tallying 3 doubles, 2 triples, a home run, 4 RBI, 5 runs scored and 3 stolen bases.

A native of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Kelli is currently in his fourth professional season within the Chicago Cubs organization and his second season with the Emeralds. Kelli batted .236 with 29 runs scored and 28 stolen bases during the 2018 regular season.

He proved to be an important part of last season's Northwest League title-winning team, too, playing in all five of the Emeralds' postseason contests while batting .263 with 2 runs, a double and an RBI as the Ems went on to win the Freitas Cup for the second time in three seasons.

This season, the young speedster has shown marked improvement across the board posting a .333 batting average and a .980 OPS through 10 games.

Kelli and the Emeralds wrap up a four-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils tonight at PK Park at 7:05pm. Eugene will aim to stay atop the NWL's South Division as they enter the evening in a three-way tie for first along with Hillsboro and Salem-Keizer.

Tonight's game at PK Park is First Responder Appreciation Night as the Emeralds honor first responders from throughout the Eugene/Springfield community.



