Hawks Drop Fourth Straight in 9-1 Setback against Indians

SPOKANE, WA - With their third consecutive win, the Spokane Indians (Short Season A affiliate of the Texas Rangers) defeated the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) 9-1 in the third of a four-game series.

The Indians racked up runs in five-straight innings against the Hawks. One run in the third inning and sixth innings, two in both the fourth and seventh innings and three in the fifth.

Action was held in the fourth inning as Kenen Irizarry lined a single into center field but the ball skipped behind centerfielder Bladimir Restituyo, and two runs came across to score, giving Spokane the lead at 3-1.

Irizarry would strike again in the bottom of the fifth as he drove a ball to right field, scoring Kellen Strahm and Starling Joseph, making it 5-1 Spokane. Irizarry would finish 2 for 5 with three RBIs on the night. Tanner Gardner followed with an RBI-single that advanced the lead to 6-1, Indians.

Boise starter Jordan Spicer made his professional debut throwing two innings, giving up only two hits, walking one and striking out two.

The Hawks will take on the Indians for the final game of the road trip tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PDT (7:30 p.m. MDT).

