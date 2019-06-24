Yerzy Homer Fuels Hops to Back-To-Back Wins

The Hillsboro Hops defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a score of 4-1. The focus was the continued exceptional pitching by the Hops, only allowing two earned runs over the past two games. The offense scored all four runs in bottom of the sixth inning, hitting through the order in the process.

Hops starter Deyni Olivero pitched 3.2 scoreless innings, while striking out and walking four Canadians. The righty pitched his way out of trouble a couple times before exiting the game with two outs and two runners on in the top of the fourth inning. Jacob Stevens entered the game in relief and pitched his way out of the jam. Stevens went on to pitch two more scoreless innings, getting help from an outstanding over the shoulder catch by Jorge Barrosa to end the sixth inning.

Hillsboro's offense broke out in the bottom of the sixth inning, starting with a leadoff single by Brandon Leyton. Last night's hero Andy Yerzy got the Hops on the board with a long two-run homer to right field. The team continued applying pressure when Jesus Marriaga stole second and third base after being hit by a pitch. Barrosa responded with a single extending the Hops lead to 3-0. Hillsboro would add one more run when Nick Dalesandro walked with the bases loaded.

The Canadians rallied for a run in the top of the seventh, tagging left hander Trevor McKenna for a two out ground rule double with runners on first and second. Yaramil Hiraldo took the mound in a key moment for the Hops and was able to escape further damage. Hiraldo continued to shine in the eighth inning, retiring the Canadians in order.

Bryan Menendez recorded the save for the Hops, pitching a perfect top of the ninth. Hillsboro won their second game in a row to put their record back up to 6-4.

The finale of the series is on Monday at 7:05, with the radio show beginning at 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

