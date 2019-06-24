Indians Take Third-Straight against Hawks

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians remain undefeated at home and improve to 8-2 on the season with their third straight win over the Boise Hawks. The Indians tally a whopping 16 hits in a 9-1 victory on National Pink Day & Breast Cancer Awareness presented by Radia, KXLY 4 News, The Big 99.9 Coyote Country, KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM, and Coeur d'Alene Press.

TOP PERFORMERS

Third baseman Kenan Irizarry brought in a team-high three RBI on two base hits. He has four hits and four RBI the last three games.

After a hit in his debut on Saturday, 2019 draft pick Kellen Strahm picked up two more base knocks on Sunday. He brought in two runs, stole a base, and scored a run himself.

Outfielder Ryan Anderson went 3-for-6 with a run and an RBI. It was the first three-hit game of his young career.

BY THE NUMBERS

Spokane's 8-2 record is their best start since 2014 when the Indians came out of the gates at 10-1.

The Indians tallied a season-high 16 hits. Incredibly, all 16 of them were singles.

Nine of the 10 Indians' hitters who came to the plate recorded a hit. The tenth man, Starling Joseph, worked a walk and scored a run.

KEY MOMENT

With the score tied at one in the fourth, Kenan Irizarry looped a liner that skipped past the center fielder, allowing Jake Hoover and Francisco Ventura to score and give Spokane a 3-1 lead. Irizarry delivered a two-out, two-run single an inning later to bust open the game.

NOTABLES

Spokane's bullpen continues to impress this homestand. Nic Laio (W, 2-0), Glen Richardson, and Josh Smith combined for 6.1 scoreless innings. Indians' relievers have now thrown 15.1 innings without giving up a run this series.

Blaine Crimm picked up his first hits in Spokane, going 3-for-5. Jake Hoover drove in his first RBI. The pair of 2019 picks joined Kellen Strahm with strong performances in their first professional series.

Spokane went 8-for-22 with runners in scoring position. Boise went 0-for-10 and left 10 on base.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Spokane extended their Northwest League North Division lead to four games over Tri-City and Everett. They are the only team still unbeaten at home (3-0). Boise is now 0-6 on the road to begin the season and is three games out of first place in the South Division.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The series finale between the Indians and Hawks is Monday for Smokey Bear 75th Anniversary Night presented by Living Water Lawn & Tree Care, 103.9 BOB FM, and 94.1 The Bear. Join the Spokane Indians as Smokey Bear and the Wildland Fire Agencies will be on hand to provide fire-prevention education, Smokey Bear trivia, and fun prizes! Stick around after the game for Circle the Bases courtesy of Dairy Queen! Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 5:09 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home games are available to purchase at the Avista Stadium Ticket Office or at SpokaneIndians.com . Reserve your seats today by calling (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or TicketsWest at 1-800-325-SEAT.

