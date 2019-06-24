Indians Add 6 New Pitchers, 9 Total '19 Draft Picks Now on Roster

June 24, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - The Texas Rangers have assigned six new pitchers to the Spokane Indians. All six of the pitchers were selected in the 2019 MLB Draft, including third round pick Justin Slaten. Texas has now assigned a total of nine players to Spokane from this year's draft, including three position players that arrived to town on Friday.

Pitching Arrivals from the 2019 MLB Draft

RHP Justin Slaten - Slaten was a third round selection (86th overall) by the Texas Rangers out of the University of New Mexico. This past season as a junior, he went 5-5 as a starter with a 2.51 ERA. He led the Lobos with a career-high 98 strikeouts.

RHP John Matthews - Matthews was selected by the Rangers in the 8th round out of Kent State. As a junior, he led the Golden Flashes with seven wins in 16 appearances (11 starts), including four in consecutive relief appearances from April 27 to May 17. The righty ranked in the top-10 in the MAC for opposing batting average (.245), innings pitched (77.2), strikeouts (91), and wins (7). Matthews will be Spokane's starter for Monday's series finale against the Boise Hawks.

RHP Zak Kent - Kent heard his name called by the Rangers in the 9th round, becoming the fourth-highest draft pick in Virginia Military Institute baseball history. This season pitching for VMI, he earned Second Team All-Southern Conference honors, finished the year with a 5-5 record and a 4.64 ERA. His 132 strikeouts ranked seventh in the nation.

RHP Joe Corbett - As a 10th round pick, Corbett became the highest-drafted player in the history of West Texas A&M. The Buffs' senior capped his college career with a bang, going 12-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 136 strikeouts. He's the school's all-time leader in wins (23), stikeouts (231), and was name National Pitcher of the Year twice for all of Division II.

RHP Ben Anderson - Anderson was picked in the 13th round by the Texas Rangers. The right-hander played his college baseball at Binghamton University. He was named Pitcher of the Year for the American East Conference and First Team All-Conference after going 9-4 with 108 strikeouts and a 2.76 ERA. He averaged 11.05 strikeouts per nine innings, the highest rate in the 30-year history of the American East Conference.

LHP Triston Polley - Polley became a 16th round selection by the Rangers out of Indiana State University. The southpaw was a Missouri Valley Conference honorable-mention this season as a senior. He compiled an 8-1 record, with 90 Ks, and led his team with a 2.84 ERA.

Position Player Arrivals from the 2019 MLB Draft (Arrived 6/21)

OF Kellen Strahm - The product of San Jose State heard his named called in the 5th round of this year's draft, becoming the highest drafted Spartan since 2012. As a senior, Strahm was a First Team All-Mountain West selection and led the conference with a .382 average. He led his team in runs (38), home runs (6), and finished second in hits (58) and third in RBI (28).

1B Blaine Crim - The native of Mobile, Alabama was a 19th round pick by the Rangers. Crim played four seasons at Mississippi College (Div. II). As a senior he was named the Gulf South Conference Player of the Year, hitting .373 with 11 homers and 56 RBI. He's the school's all-time leader in hits, doubles, at-bats, and games played.

INF Jake Hoover - The versatile infielder became a 28th round selection after spending three seasons with Hillsdale College. Hoover was a staple at shortstop in his college career. As a junior he hit leadoff and led his team in batting average (.370), hits (70), runs (60), and stolen bases (21). He became the first Charger baseball player to be selected in the MLB Draft in over three decades.

Come see the newest Spokane Indians and the rest of the NWL leading 2019 squad.

