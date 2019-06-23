Kannapolis Notches First Series Win of Second Half

June 23, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Kannapolis Intimidators News Release





KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - A chaotic bunt sequence in extra innings gave the Kannapolis Intimidators (3-1, 31-41) a 4-3 win and the series win against the Augusta GreenJackets (1-3, 37-35) Sunday afternoon.

Despite both teams posing threats early on, things were scoreless through three innings in Kannapolis. In the top of the fourth, Augusta managed to finally get the game's first run across. Francisco Tostado tripled to right-center to score Shane Matheny and put the GreenJackets up 1-0.

Johan Dominguez started for Kannapolis and went five innings, giving up five hits, one earned run, and had six strikeouts for the fourth straight outing. Devon Perez (L, 0-2) came in relief in the sixth.

It wasn't until the bottom of the fifth that the Intimidators were finally able to strike. With Johan Cruz on base and a 1-2 count, Alex Destino hit a go-ahead home run over the right field wall to put Kannapolis up 2-1. It was Destino's team leading sixth home run of the season, and his second of the series.

The pitcher's duel continued into the top of the eighth until Augusta took the lead back. Ismael Munguia led off the inning with a triple down the left field line, but on his slide into third base, he kicked the throw from left fielder Romy Gonzalez into the Kannapolis dugout, advancing him home to even things at 2 a-piece. Anyesber Sivira then reached on a throwing error from Ramon Beltre at third. Augusta managed to string together two more hits after that to eventually bring Sivira home and allow them to take a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the frame, Jhoandro Alfaro singled up the middle with two outs to bring home Corey Zangari to even the score at 3-3.

Neither side were able to get any runs across in the ninth inning, so things headed to extras.

Lane Ramsey (W, 2-3), who also shut things down in the ninth, held Augusta at bay in the top of the 10th.

After Augusta intentionally walked Corey Zangari to begin the bottom of the 10th, Romy Gonzalez came to the plate. He laid a bunt down the third base line that caused an errant throw to the first baseman that allowed Bryce Bush to come in to score from second, giving Kannapolis the 4-3 win.

Kannapolis gets a series win to start the second half and begins a seven-game road trip tomorrow at Greenville. The starter is TBD.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.