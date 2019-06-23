Jackets Fall in Extra Frames 4-3

KANNAPOLIS, NORTH CAROLINA: The Augusta GreenJackets (37-35, 1-3) dropped the series finale to the Kannapolis Intimidators (31-41, 3-1) by a final score of 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. Kannapolis walked-it-off on a throwing error to 1st base in the 10th inning.

While Keaton Winn did not allow a run through his first four-innings for the Jackets, Frankie Tostado tripled to score Shane Matheny in the 4th inning, and the Jackets took a 1-0 lead. Winn came back out for the 5th inning but was unable to get through the inning.

After a one-out walk was issued to Johan Cruz in the 5th inning, Alex Destino came to the plate and belted his 6th home run of the season. The two-run home run gave Kannapolis a 2-1 advantage. Winn finished his day after 4.1 innings and he allows just two runs, while striking-out three, but he walked four.

The GreenJackets responded by scoring twice in the 8th inning. Ismael Munguia led the inning off with a triple, and the throw to 3rd base hit off his foot and vaulted into the Kannapolis dugout to tie the game at two. Later in the frame, Zander Clarke came up with a single to score Anyesber Sivira and the Jackets had a 3-2 lead. It wouldn't last long though, as Jhoandro Alfaro had an RBI-single to tie the score at three in the 8th inning.

We'd go to extra-innings, and after the Jackets could not score in the 10th, in the home-half, it was a throwing error from the pitcher JJ Santa Cruz that scored Bryce Bush from 2nd base, and Kannapolis won it by a final of 4-3.

Player of the Game: Frankie Tostado, 3-5, RBI

Tostado had a three-hit afternoon and drove in the 1st run of the game for the Jackets with his triple in the 4th inning. He now has a team-leading 46 RBI's on the season.

Tomorrow's Game: 7:05 PM vs Asheville Tourists (Colorado Rockies), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (ASH) LHP Nick Bush (3-5, 5.62 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Adam Oller (0-1, 5.93 ERA)

Adam Oller will take the baseball in the first game of the seven game homestand as the GreenJackets open-up a three-game series with the Asheville Tourists. Oller faced Asheville in his 2nd start of the year as a GreenJacket on June 4th. He went five-innings and he allowed four runs, while striking-out five. Oller was signed by the San Francisco Giants in the middle of May. He was released by the Pittsburgh Pirates in November of 2018 and was drafted in the 20th round in 2016 by Pittsburgh.

Nick Bush makes the start for Asheville on Monday night. The left-hander faced the GreenJackets on June 3rd. He went four-innings and allowed five runs on 10-hits. Bush this season has been able to command the strike zone as he has walked just nine batters this year, while striking-out 55. The southpaw was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 8th round in 2018. It will be his first start since going on the Injured List on June 14th.

