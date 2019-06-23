Gonzalez & Aparicio Collect Three Hits in Win

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 5-3 on Sunday evening. The 'Dads won the series three games to one.

Rangers number one prospect Hans Crouse got the start in his return from a stint in Arizona. Crouse pitched three hitless innings, struck out two, and walked two.

In the bottom of the fourth the 'Dads got on the board to take a 1-0 lead. Pedro Gonzalez doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Frainyer Chavez.

The RiverDogs erased the 'Dads lead in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs off lefty Grant Wolfram.

The Crawdads answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Miguel Aparicio got things started with a triple. Jax Biggers tied the game with a single to right. Tyreque Reed hit a double that brought Biggers around to score. Gonzalez gave the 'Dads their fourth run of the game with a single that scored Reed.

Charleston got a run back in the sixth inning but still trailed 4-3.

The 'Dads added on another run in the in eighth inning to take a 5-3 lead. Miguel Aparicio hit a two-out double to right. Biggers singled him in to give them a two run lead.

