Kannapolis' Late Comeback Effort Falls Just Short in 5-3 Defeat to Carolina Wednesday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Despite having multiple at-bats in the bottom of the ninth inning with the bases loaded, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers did not complete a comeback late, dropping game two of the six game series with the Carolina Mudcats 5-3 Wednesday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Martin Carrasco impressed in his first start back in Kannapolis since last season, tossing four innings, allowing one run on two hits, walking none and striking out seven. RHP Jesus Valles (L, 3-2) struggled in relief, allowing nine hits and four runs in three innings.

The Mudcats opened the scoring in the top of the second inning on an Eduarqui Fernandez solo home run, handing Carolina an early 1-0 lead.

Victor Torres tied the ballgame shortly after in the bottom of the second inning, doubling to right field to score Tim Elko from third, making it a 1-1 game.

Carolina needed time to retake the lead, eventually breaking through in the top of the sixth on a Jace Avina sacrifice fly, followed by a Fernandez RBI double that allowed Luis Castillo to score, putting the Mudcats ahead 3-1.

Robert Moore and Jesus Chirinos added to the lead in the top of the seventh, with Moore sneaking an RBI single through into left field and Chirinos driving in a run on a fielder's choice. All said and done, the Mudcats went ahead 5-1 on the Ballers, with a new arm being placed in the ballgame to close it out.

RHP Michele Vassalotti struggled in the bottom of the ninth against a patient Kannapolis lineup, culminating with Jordan Sprinkle notched his third of the night, an RBI single to cut Carolina's lead to 5-2. Troy Claunch followed two batters later, drawing a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-3. With Elko at the plate, the Mudcats put a new arm in the game, drawing a hard line drive out into right field, ending Wednesday's game.

RHP Dylan Burns will get the start on Thursday night in the third of six matchups between Kannapolis and Carolina. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. for the Thirsty Thursday matchup, with the first 1,000 fans 14 and older receiving a GreazyKeyz bobblehead on Dueling Pianos night.

