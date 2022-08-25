Homestand Preview: RiverDogs Rolling into Final Homestand of Regular Season

Charleston, SC - They say time flies when you're having fun. The 2022 Charleston RiverDogs season is a perfect example of that statement. The final homestand of the regular season is right around the corner with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans visiting The Joe from August 30- September 4. The week is jam-packed with jersey auctions, giveaways, live music, fireworks and our final military appreciation night of the season. If that isn't enough to entice you, the team is in first place and battling for a playoff berth and the opportunity to defend the 2021 championship.

Below is a list of all of the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the series running Tuesday-Sunday:

Tuesday, August 30, 7:05 p.m.: "Ambassa-Dog" Dog Show/Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea: It's the final chance to bring your dog to a game during the regular season. We know, we are sad too....but we have something to brighten your mood! We are hosting a dog show to determine our 2023 Dog Days Ambassa-Dog. Which canine will rise above the competition to secure this honor? Paws what you are doing and join us to find out. North Charleston dog handler Allen Brown and his champion level giant schnauzer, Kheif, will be in attendance for the dog show and to throw out a first pitch. In addition, enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer as Twisted Tea adds a new twist to Tuesdays this season with goofy on-field games and fan-oriented fun throughout the game. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, August 31, 7:05 pm: Boiled Peanuts Night presented by Luray Peanut Co./Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: For the final time this season, we are partnering with Luray Peanut Co. and taking the field as our alternate identity, the Boiled Peanuts! The team will tip their sweetgrass caps to South Carolina's official state snack by wearing dark green uniforms with a peanut pattern on the sleeves. The cap features a peanut-patterned brim and the logo depicts a peanut relaxing in a boiling pot of water. Also, we have one last hump day wicked ticket deal to share. This week, purchase one ticket in any section (excluding Diamond View) and receive another ticket for free with the code: RIVAL. Finally, it's Tech Night, celebrating Charleston's growing tech community, presented by Blackbaud.

Thursday, September 1, 7:05 pm: Squad Goals/Amputee Awareness Night/Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: We know college is back in session, so take a trip around campus and bring your squad to the game. The bigger your squad, the more rewards you receive. A squad of 50 or more will receive 100 Doggy Dollars. That's a significant amount of free beer. In partnership with Floyd Brace Company on Amputee Awareness Night, the first 600 fans into the ballpark will receive a boot-shaped cup. There is a reason that Thursday nights at The Joe provide one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball. As always, $1 beers are available throughout the ballpark all night long. $4 well cocktails will also be available during "happy hour" from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Enjoy live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. Bottoms up! Thursdays are presented by 95sx.

Friday, September 2, 7:05 pm: Red Jersey Auction/Friday Fireworks presented by REV Federal Credit Union/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: The RiverDogs will shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternate jerseys on the field. The jerseys, which have been worn for every Friday home game this season, will be auctioned off during the game. This is your chance to own a uniform worn by one of the players on the team with the most wins in Minor League Baseball! Following the game, enjoy the final fireworks show of the season set to live music from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, September 3, 6:05 pm: Marvel Super Hero© Night/Military Appreciation Night/Saturdays Live at The Joe presented by Breeze Airways: We have an inkling that an evil flock of Pelicans will descend on the Holy City during this game. Have no fear, the RiverDogs are flying to the rescue on Marvel Super Hero© Night adorned in Captain America themed jerseys. Those very jerseys will be auctioned off throughout the game. Speaking of heroes, this is our final gigantic tribute to military members of the season alongside Boeing. Members of the military will receive a free ticket to the game by calling the RiverDogs box office. The team will also make their latest inductions into the Hall of Honor prior to the contest. Finally, stay in your seat for a live performance of God Bless America during the seventh inning stretch. You never know what kind of fun is in store when you walk into the ballpark on a Saturday Live at The Joe! After the game, stick around for a light show featuring our LED ballpark lights! Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, September 4, 5:05 pm: MUSC Health Family Sunday: Parking is free for the family-oriented final home game of the season! Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board, to between innings contests, and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Following the game, we will honor one of our players as the 2022 Top Dog. Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

The baseball stops on Sunday, but the fun at The Joe continues into the following week. On September 5, the city of Charleston is hosting a free Labor Day celebration at the ballpark. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. with a concert from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra beginning at 8:00. Fireworks will follow. Tickets are free, but must be purchased in advance here.

If the RiverDogs qualify for the playoffs, they will host Game 1 of the South Division Championship Series on Tuesday, September 13. Keep your calendars open and stay tuned for more information!

Tickets for all RiverDogs games are still available! Visit riverdogs.com to secure your seats now. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

