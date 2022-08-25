2022 CSRA Job & Career Fair Set for Tuesday, August 30th

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Carolina League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce that on Tuesday, August 30th, while the GreenJackets take on the Salem Red Sox (Red Sox) at 7:05 p.m., SRP Park will play host to the 2022 CSRA Job & Career Fair from 6-8 p.m. Fans who bring a resume to the SRP Park Box Office can get a $5 General Admission/Standing Room Only ticket which will gain them admission into the ballpark for both the GreenJackets game, and the Job & Career Fair.

"We look forward to hosting this annual event at SRP Park to showcase the great employment and career opportunities throughout the region," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "This is going to be a unique event where GreenJackets guests can not only enjoy an entertaining night of baseball, but they will also have the opportunity to see opportunities available in the region and network with local businesses and colleges in the CSRA."

Businesses and Colleges from the CSRA that are scheduled to attend include: Aiken Technical College; Augusta Technical College; Augusta University Health; Augusta University; Bridgestone; Cintas, City of North Augusta, Coke United Augusta, E-Z-GO/Textron; Family Y of Greater Augusta, Georgia Army National Guard; Leidos; SRP Federal Credit Union; TaxSlayer; and more.

Along with the Job & Career Fair, it's also the final First Responder Tuesday presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors. All Fire, Police, and EMS can receive $2 off reserved or general admission (standing room only) ticket options with valid ID at the SRP Park Box Office. It's also our final $2 TWOs-day of the season where from 6-8pm SRP Park features $2 Hotdogs, Nachos, Fresh Popped Popcorn, Coca-Cola Fountain Products and Miller Light Drafts.

Fans are encouraged to pre-register for the Job & Career Fair: https://bit.ly/AGJ-JobFair-Registration

Tickets start at only $9. To learn more or purchase your tickets visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com/tickets

