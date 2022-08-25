Birds' Bats Explode for 16 Hits, 13 Runs in 13-6 Win over GreenJackets

After 14 hits in their loss last night, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans racked up 16 with a 13-6 win over the Augusta GreenJackets in the second game of the series on Wednesday night. The win moved the Pelicans' record to 71-45 and 24-26 in the second half. Augusta dropped to 59-56 and 23-26 in the second half of the season. It was the 20th double-digit run performance by the Pelicans this season.

Off the power of seven extra-base hits, the Pelicans brought home 13 runs and now have 30 hits in the first two games of the series. Parker Chavers (4-6, 2 2B, RBI) scored three runs and brought home the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double. Ezequiel Pagan (2-5, 2 2B, 4 RBI) led the team with four runs batted in. Ethan Hearn (2-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI) hit a solo home run and a two-run double to cushion the Myrtle Beach lead.

Johzan Oquendo (3-2) took the win with 3 1/3 innings in relief to close out the game. He struck out a career-high nine with one earned run off two hits and three walks. Luis Rodriguez tossed the middle innings with four earned runs in just over four frames and starter Sam Thoresen opened with one earned run in his 1 1/3 innings.

Augusta turned six hits into six runs with Ethan Workinger (2-4, HR, 2 RBI) providing a two-run shot in the second. Mahki Backstrom (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI) also brought home two on a double in the third. The GreenJackets stranded nine and went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

In a game that was pitched mostly by the bullpen, William Silva (0-1) took the loss with four earned runs allowed in his 1 2/3 innings while allowing five hits and a walk. Juan Mateo gave up another two earned runs in the 1 1/3 innings following, and Peyton Williams gave up three more in his lone inning of work. Stater Landon Harper tossed the first 2 2/3 frames with four earned runs off five hits.

Myrtle Beach broke out with a three-run first inning to take an early lead. Pagan came up with runners on the corners and lined a double to right field to score Chavers from third. Moises Ballesteros and Jacob Wetzel each hit RBI groundouts to give the Birds a 3-0 lead.

It was a quick response for the GreenJackets as they tied in with three runs in the top of the second. Rodriguez came out of the bullpen and gave up a two-run home run to Workinger to left field for his first of the season. After Stephen Paolini drew a two-out walk, Keshawn Ogens hit a double to center field to tie the game 3-3.

Augusta kept the offense rolling with two runs in the top of the third to take the lead. With two outs and runners on first and second, Backstrom hit a two-run double to center that gave the GreenJackets a 5-3 advantage.

Chavers led off the bottom half with a single and moved to second on a stolen base. After Josue Huma grounded out to move Chavers to third, Pagan grounded out to second as Chavers scored to make it 5-4 Augusta.

Myrtle Beach unloaded for a four-run sixth to take the lead back. Liam Spence came up with the bases loaded and nobody out and hit a sacrifice fly to center that scored James Triantos from third to tie the game. With runners now on the corners, Chavers lined a double to left that scored the go-ahead run and put the Birds in front 6-5. Huma struck out for the second out, but Pagan followed with a two-run double over the head of Paolini in center to open the game up 8-5.

The Pelicans broke away by scoring in the following two innings. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Triantos scored from third on a wild pitch by Mateo. Hearn followed with a solo homer to right field that pushed the Pelicans into double digits with a 10-5 lead.

Three more runs came home for Myrtle Beach in the bottom of the eighth as Hearn doubled to bring in two and Spence hit an RBI single for a 13-5 lead.

Augusta grabbed one back on a wild pitch by Oquendo with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth.

Game three of the series is slated for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

